William Blair Weighs in on Carrier Global’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARR)

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

CARR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,140,406. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

