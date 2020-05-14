William M. Haskel Sells 4,666 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP William M. Haskel sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $22,163.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 924,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,814. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

