Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Shares of WLMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

