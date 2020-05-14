Wings Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,058.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $117,058.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

