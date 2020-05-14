Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WINA. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $575,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Winmark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Winmark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $530.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.83. Winmark has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 43.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

