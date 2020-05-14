Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR WDI opened at €84.75 ($98.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.