Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €240.00 by Baader Bank

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 183.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDI. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

Shares of WDI opened at €84.75 ($98.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. Wirecard has a one year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a one year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.75.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

