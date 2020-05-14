Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WWW opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

