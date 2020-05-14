WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.90 Million

Analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will report $593.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $695.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

WPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WPX Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,062 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPX opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.