Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $9,551.35 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $9,551.35 or 1.00514143 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $518,954.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026565 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031424 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000544 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00086440 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000515 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,297 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

