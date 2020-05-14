Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NYSE:WH opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

