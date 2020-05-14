Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $22.74.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.