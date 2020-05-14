Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $1,952,000.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,952,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 671,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

