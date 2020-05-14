Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Critical Survey

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.00 $225.60 million $0.13 39.08 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 16.03 -$7.67 million $0.06 74.17

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Yamana Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 17.61% 3.44% 1.94% Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78%

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Yamana Gold pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yamana Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Yamana Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yamana Gold and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 2 7 0 2.60 Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.84, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Maverix Metals on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

