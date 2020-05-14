YEE Price Hits $0.0009 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx and ABCC. Over the last week, YEE has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $44,393.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.58 or 0.03457813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, ABCC, DigiFinex, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

