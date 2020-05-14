Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

TSE:Y opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.26. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The company has a market cap of $266.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.12.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.51 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

