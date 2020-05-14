Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $30,650.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $29,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $29,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $25,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 846,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Yext by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

