YouGov’s (YOU) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on YouGov in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639 ($8.41).

Shares of YOU traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 702 ($9.23). The stock had a trading volume of 23,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($10.08).

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95), for a total transaction of £25,017.20 ($32,908.71).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

