Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

