Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $1.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the lowest is $1.62 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 million to $8.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $6.66 million to $14.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.58. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

