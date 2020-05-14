Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.28. Cyberark Software posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 49,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.31. 246,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,431. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

