Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.21). GreenSky posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GSKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.