Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total value of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,412,683.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,520 shares of company stock valued at $327,059,976. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $902.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $778.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $966.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.