Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.19. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

