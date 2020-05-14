Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

