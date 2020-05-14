Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Aimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

AIMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In related news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle bought 937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 51,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.00. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

