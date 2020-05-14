Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Perspecta also posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Perspecta by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $21,469,000.

