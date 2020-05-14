Zacks: Brokerages Expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 239,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

