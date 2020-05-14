Zacks: Brokerages Expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report sales of $10.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $13.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $58.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.44 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $245.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in bluebird bio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 89,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BLUE opened at $55.82 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

