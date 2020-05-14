Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will report earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($1.36). Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Boeing stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.52. 37,452,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

