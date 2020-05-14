Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $36.41.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

