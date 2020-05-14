Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 265%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

HP opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

