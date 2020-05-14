Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

