Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $325.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.54 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $244.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 381,360 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $195.15 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

