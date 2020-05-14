Zacks: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 23 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KLR. Cowen lowered their price target on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $5,254,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $9,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

KLR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.