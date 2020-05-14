Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 144 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,889. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -28.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 45.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,351 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

