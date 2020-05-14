Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) & BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLUSF) Critical Comparison

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zafgen and BELLUS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen N/A N/A -$45.41 million ($1.07) -0.80 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 0.00 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

BELLUS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Zafgen.

Profitability

This table compares Zafgen and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen N/A -51.34% -34.55% BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Zafgen shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Zafgen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zafgen and BELLUS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen 0 5 0 0 2.00 BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zafgen presently has a consensus target price of $2.89, suggesting a potential upside of 235.93%.

Summary

BELLUS Health beats Zafgen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

