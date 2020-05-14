Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Zebra Technologies worth $78,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total transaction of $820,550.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.77. 456,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,342. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

