Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $256,083.68 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

