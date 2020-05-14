Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Zendesk worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $73.09 on Thursday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,870 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,550. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

