ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0009

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

