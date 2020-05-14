Zero (ZER) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $990,648.34 and approximately $76,734.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00443478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00094090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00056563 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002345 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

