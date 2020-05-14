Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Achieves $243,541.70

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $243,541.70 and $13,456.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01989699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00169051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.