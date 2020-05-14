Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.