Zipper (ZIP) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Zipper token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $176,685.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000457 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

