Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of Zivo Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Zivo Bioscience has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.18.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

