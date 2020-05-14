Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ZIX by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ZIX by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 437,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 341,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in ZIX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 437,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in ZIX by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $328.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $10.51.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

