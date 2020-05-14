ZrCoin Tops One Day Volume of $80,950.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $80,950.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00007317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.01998128 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00084839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00168993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

