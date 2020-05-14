Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 66,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zuora by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 18.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 222,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,211,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.