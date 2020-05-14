Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,462 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $111,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,704,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

